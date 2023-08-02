▶️ Drone show over Bend Tuesday a preview of Deschutes Co. Fair shows

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The skies above Bend will be lit up with 200 drones Tuesday night.

The light show will be directly over the Hayden Homes Amphitheater at 9:15 p.m. for a 10-minute show. It’s a preview of the drone shows that will happen over the Deschutes County Fair Wednesday – Saturday, also at 9:15 p.m.

“You will definitely remember your first drone show. And it’s nothing like you see on TV. It’s it’s very memorable. It’s very cool,” said James Starr, Director of Aviation for Go Drone Shows.

