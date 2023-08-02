▶️ WATCH: Drone show over Bend a preview for Deschutes Co. Fair shows

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The skies above Bend were lit up with 200 drones Tuesday night.

The 10-minute light show was directly over the Hayden Homes Amphitheater. It was a preview of the drone shows that will happen over the Deschutes County Fair Wednesday – Saturday.

The Bend show served as an ad for the fair. The drones lit up with reminders like “Buy Tickets Now” and “August 2-6.” It included images of a cowboy riding a bull and a ferris wheel.

The shows will start at 9:15 p.m. each night.

“You will definitely remember your first drone show. And it’s nothing like you see on TV. It’s it’s very memorable. It’s very cool,” said James Starr, Director of Aviation for Go Drone Shows.

