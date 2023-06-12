▶️ VIDEO: Driver crashes into lamppost, flips car during driving test

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A CCTV camera captured the moment a 63-year-old woman crashed into a lamppost during her driving test in Argentina last week.

The video that local media reports say went viral shows the woman driving over circuit bays and accidentally speeding up while trying to stop before the collision.

Local media reported that firefighters and Civil Defense teams assisted the woman out of the tipped vehicle, and she was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Sleepy driver crashes into temporary La Pine Library, DCSO says

RELATED: VIDEO: 10-year-old, driving to see his mom, leads police on chase