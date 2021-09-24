Driver shortage forces CET to reduce fixed-route services

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A shortage of bus drivers has forced Cascades East Transit to reduce its Bend fixed-route weekday services.

Despite a robust driver recruitment effort this summer, MTM-Transit, CET’s Bend services contractor, was not able to recruit and retain enough drivers to operate regular schedules in Bend during the weekdays.

Saturday schedule information for Bend routes can be accessed at www.cascadeseasttransit.com/Bend.

Bend and rural Dial-A-Ride services and regional Community Connectors will continue to operate on regular schedules and service hours.

A Dial-A-Ride vehicle and driver will be available at Hawthorne Station (334 NE Hawthorne Ave.) during the weekdays between 5 pm and 7:30 pm to provide free rides to customers arriving by Community Connectors who need to reach their final destinations within Bend city limits. All CET services are currently free to the public and face coverings are required inside buses and at transit facilities.

Route 10 in Bend does not operate on a Saturday schedule and will be suspended starting September 20 until further notice.

Route 11 serves a similar geography and can be utilized by passengers to access destinations in Southwest Bend.

The following Route 10 stops will be temporarily closed starting September 20 until further notice:

SW Simpson at SW Colombia

SW Simpson at Century Drive

SW Colorado at SW Columbia

SW Colorado at SW Simpson

Transitioning Bend’s weekday fixed-route services to Saturday schedules allows CET to maintain geographic route coverage while reducing the amount of bus drivers needed per day to operate services.

MTM-Transit bus driver positions and application materials are posted at www.mtm-inc.net/careers.

CET apologizes for any inconveniences to transit riders during this transition.

Please visit www.cascadeseasttransit.com or call CET’s call center at 541-385-8680 for service information and updates.