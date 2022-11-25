▶️ VIDEO: Deputies rescue 81-year-old driver from icy Missouri creek

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It took multiple hands, but an 81-year-old man was rescued from an icy creek in Missouri.

It happened last Thursday, Nov. 11. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated the man had accidentally driven off Missouri Highway 33, down a slight embankment and into an icy creek.

The weather was 37 degrees at 12:30 p.m. that day.

The sheriff’s office stated Quintin Conway had seen the vehicle go off the road, so he called 911. Conway tried to pull the man out of the vehicle but was unable to.

Once deputies arrived, they were able to get the man to safety onto the banks of the creek.

