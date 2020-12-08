Driver escapes serious injury after rollover crash on 27th in Bend

A one-car rollover on 27th street Monday snarled traffic, but nobody was seriously hurt in the crash, according to Bend Police.

Lt. Juli McConkey said the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. when the driver of a 1998 Lexus lost control of the car near the entrance to Mt. View High School and rolled several times before coming to rest.

The driver, a 32-year-old Bend man, was treated and released at the scene by medics, McConkey said.

The northbound traffic on NE 27th Street diverted into the continuous left center turn lane for about an hour.