Driver cited after crashing into Bend-La Pine school bus; nobody injured

A driver was cited early Monday after crashing into a school bus on icy roads in southeast Bend.

Police said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. when a 31-year-old woman driving a truck west on SE Reed Market Road near Admiral Way lost control on the ice and hit a Bend-La Pine bus.

There were two adults and one child on the bus, and nobody was injured.

Police said the driver of the truck was treated and released at the scene by Bend Fire & Rescue medics. She was cited for failure to drive within the lane.

Reed Market Road was blocked for about an hour after the crash.