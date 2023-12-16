▶️ BPRD and NeighborImpact team up for their Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Park and Recreation District hosted their 3rd annual Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive on Saturday.

The event was held in two locations in Bend, the Larkspur Community Center and The Pavilion.

The public was invited to drop off food donations through the afternoon to help fill the shelves at the NeighborImpact Food Bank.

NeighborImpact is always looking for donations and volunteers throughout the year.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Shop with a Cop is back and another local law enforcement agency is joining in

RELATED: Bend Fire Coat Drive receives more than 160 new winter coats for youth