Drive-thru food drive going on Saturday in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive is going on at two locations in Bend.

Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting the event to help fill the shelves at the NeighborImpact Food Bank.

While the district usually collects food during the Holiday Season, the drive-thru idea started last year because buildings were closed due to the pandemic.

“It was so successful, we need to bring it back this year.” said Kim Johnson, BPRD community engagement supervisor.

Details:

Saturday, Dec. 18 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Larkspur Community Center (1600 SE Reed Market Rd.)

The parking lot across from The Pavilion (Park and Float seasonally) (1001 SW Bradbury Dr.)

Food Bank donation items needed most include:

Canned proteins (chicken, tuna, etc.)

Soups and stews

Canned vegetables and fruit

Dried beans (black beans, pinto beans, lentils)

No glass packaging, please.

If you missed Saturday’s drive-thru, drop off bins are available during regular hours at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, Larkspur Community Center, The Pavilion and the BPRD Office, Dec. 18 through Jan. 3.