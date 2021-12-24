Drive-thru Christmas at Bend Elks Lodge

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Members of the Bend Elks Lodge spent Friday playing Santa’s Helpers.

Working with The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots, members distributed 130 food boxes, 40 bikes, and lots of gifts to those in need.

“Big thing with the Elks is charity and you’re seeing it first hand.” said member Barbara Smith.

For several hours volunteers loaded a little bit of holiday cheer into recipients’ cars at the Elks Lodge in Northeast Bend.

Pushing a cart of toys Elks member Lesa Hill said, “There’s a need and we can do it. We’re here, we’re retied, we’re able to be home and help others.”

The generosity of the community was not lost on those receiving the donations.

“It means a lot cause really it’s been a struggle this year.” said Kaylon Storns of Bend.

In years past the food and gifts were delivered, but this year due to the pandemic they were picked up at their lodge in Bend.

Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann was there as the Elks turned elves on Christmas Eve morning.