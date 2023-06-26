▶️ RPD searching for suspect in Monday morning drive-by, one hospitalized

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A drive-by shooting Monday morning in Redmond has left one man hospitalized. Authorities say they’re still searching for the suspect and vehicle used in the shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and 19th Street. Redmond Police are asking those in the area to review any surveillance footage showing a black passenger car and to contact RPD with any information through the non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.

Police say the car drove by a residence, stopped, and fired multiple rounds at the resident in the driveway. The alleged shooter then left the location.

RPD has shut down the surrounding area.

