Drake Park walk raises funds for Parkinson’s disease support

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Another crisp fall day brought walkers to Drake Park in Bend on Sunday, but it wasn’t just to enjoy the scenery.

More than 200 people signed up for the Sole Support 1K and 5K walk, a fundraiser for Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon.

It was the organization’s final event of the season after walks in Portland, Vancouver, and Eugene.

“Folks with Parkinson’s rely upon our support services, and this is a way they can gather with their families and friends to really feel the love, and also take some emphasis on the role of exercise for Parkinson’s,” the organization’s executive director Holly Chaimov said. “It’s really important that our constituents are out moving every day.”

Folks also enjoyed food carts, vendors and kids activities while they enjoyed the sunshine and waited for the walk to begin.

The event was well on its way to a $50,000 fundraising goal before the walk had even started.

This was Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon’s fifth year hosting the walk in Bend, and they also have a Bend office location, as well as locations in Portland and Eugene.

“What’s important is that people know that if you or someone that you care about has a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease, understanding that there are people here in your local community that can help, that can talk you through your healthcare decisions, help you understand what resources are available, and really provide you with the assurance you need to get about living your life as well as you can,” Chaimov said.

If you want to find out more or donate to Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon, you can visit solesupport.org.