by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Flashback Cruzers Car Club was formed in 1981, originally under the name Graffiti Nights. The car show started in downtown Bend, but for the last 15 years, it has been held at Drake Park.

For this year’s show, that was not an option.

“Were having some compaction issues with all of those mature trees,” said Julie Brown, Bend Park and Recreation community relations manager. “So, it is just no longer a good location for something like a car show that has a lot of heavy things on the turf for an extended period of time.”

BPRD says Drake Park is seeing a lot of wear and tear due to many events held there.

RELATED: Corvettes shine for a cause in Bend

RELATED: Custom paint and classic chrome shine in Sunriver

During the pandemic no events took place on the park, giving time for the recreation district to evaluate.

“It was able to improve and recover and so our hope is too reduce some of that activity in Drake park and reduce the footprint of events and allow the park to recover a little bit,” said Brown.

On Thursday, thousands were at Drake Park for Munch and Music, leaving those involved in Flashback Cruzers confused.

“As many people as Munch and Music Brings, every Thursday, it doesn’t make any since to me,” said club member Heidi Reid. “We kind of got pushed out and it’s a bummer. A lot of people look forward to this all summer, they come from all over.”

Saturday is the main car show and this year it will be held at the Christian Life Center. The show that normally brings in around 400 cars is now reduced to around 150 cars shown.

“We are not saying that we are not going to allow Drake Park to be an event space because it is appropriate for some activities,” said Brown. “We just don’t think a car show is the right event for that park any longer.”

The Flashback Cruzers show continues Friday at the Pour House from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and at the Christian Life Center from 5:00 – 9:30 p.m.

It will be at the Christian Life Center Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.