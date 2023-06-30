▶️ Tickets for 2023 Great Drake Park Duck Race on sale

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Great Drake Park Duck Race kicked off Thursday with ticket sales.

It’s the set-up for the September race when thousands of rubber ducks will be dumped into the Deschutes River. Buying a ticket puts contestants in the running for a prize from a pot of more than $19,000.

“The best thing about buying a $5 duck race ticket is you spend $5, the money goes to a nonprofit and you get the chance to win a prize,” said Kyle Frick with the Duck Race Committee.

The Duck Race has raised almost $2 million for local nonprofits since it began in the 1980s. You can buy tickets at this link until they dump the ducks and start the race on Sept. 10.

