▶️ Great Drake Park Duck Race Sunday in Bend

The annual Great Drake Park Duck Race is this Sunday in Bend, raising money for local nonprofits. The event also gives people a chance to “buy” a duck and win cash or prizes from a pot of more than $19,000.

Thousands of rubber ducks will be dumped into the Deschutes River. You can buy tickets at this link until they dump the ducks and start the race.

The race is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. from the Galveston Bridge. It takes about 25 minutes for them to get to the finish line at the Mirror Pond Foot Bridge.

Festivities begin at 11:00 a.m. Then at noon, there will be food, music and activity booths — including a kids race.

The Duck Race has raised almost $2 million for local nonprofits since it began in the 1980s. Proceeds this year benefit the following:

Furnish Hope

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

CASA

NeighborImpact

Saving Grace

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery

Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools

