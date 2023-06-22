▶️ Tickets are live next week for annual Drake Park Duck Race

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Tickets go on sale next Thursday for the 34th annual Drake Park Duck Race. The 2023 Duck Race is set for Sunday, Sept. 10.

They can be purchased online or at Selco, First Community, Mid Oregon or On-Point credit unions. Proceeds from purchased tickets will support local charities.

Each $5 admission secures attendees a duck, which will get dumped into the Deschutes River on Sept. 10.

Prizes for winning ducks range from $5,000 in cash to Hoodoo Ski Area season passes.

The fundraiser has raised nearly $2 million for local charities since it began in the late 1980’s.

