Drake Park boardwalk open to public, but more work still to be done

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A partial milestone has been achieved for the Drake Park boardwalk along the Deschutes River in Bend. It’s finally open to the public.

The project has been ongoing since 2015 to improve the trails and access to the river. It also connects the Deschutes River Trail to Drake Park and Pacific Park without using roads.

“So it’s a connection on the Deschutes that’s been missing for years and years and years. And now we’ve finally created that completion,” said construction manager Brian Hudspeth.

The entire project isn’t finished just yet. Some sets of stairs and other sections of the path still need to be added.

Bend Park and Recreation District expects the full project to finish by October.

