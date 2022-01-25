DPAC holds virtual meeting about Downtown Bend parking plans

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On Monday, the Downtown Parking Advisory Committee (DPAC) held a virtual meeting to update the community about the Downtown Parking Strategic Management Plan.

“We want to review future developments to really identify and forecast future parking,” said Tobias Marx, the parking services division manager for the City of Bend.

Marx outlined DPAC’s plans for finding solutions to ever-growing parking problems as the city expands.

2021 saw a 102% increase in parking citations issued in downtown Bend.

The use of pay stations also increased by 195%.

Marx said the committee is working on strategies to develop funding, create pricing policies, and finding solutions to safety obstacles.

This month, DPAC will launch a new web site to keep the community updated about downtown parking.