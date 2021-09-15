Dozens turn out to protest proposed managed homeless camp in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News

Dozens of people showed up outside Bend City Hall Tuesday evening to protest a proposed campsite for the homeless.

The city is considering a managed camp on NE 9th Street, near Bear Creek Elementary School and across the street from Bend High’s baseball field.

And that’s the problem, according to protesters trying to get the Bend City Council’s attention.

“None of here think that there shouldn’t be a homeless shelter and homeless help. We all feel, I feel, that we just don’t want them near our kids and near places where things could go wrong,” said Greg Young, one of the protesters.

Not all the demonstrators were parents, some of them just live nearby.

Meanwhile, the Central Oregon Peacekeepers were also on-site holding a counter-protest.

The group has been a vocal defender of the homeless community.

“Well, I’m probably going to shock people by saying this, but it’s not that bad yet,” said Peacekeepers President Luke Richter. “It’s definitely going to get worse when the eviction moratorium kicks in. We have a chance to shift that and make some changes before we get to that point.”

Councilors have said they haven’t made a final decision on the 9th street camp location.

The Bend City Council meets tonight, but the managed camp discussion is not on the agenda.

But councilors we talked to say the expect the issue to come up during the public comment portion of the meeting.