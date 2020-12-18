Dozens of states file anti-trust lawsuit against Google

DENVER (AP) — Dozens of more states are joining an escalating effort to prove Google has been methodically abusing its power as the internet’s main gateway in a way that hurts consumers habitually feeding personal information into its search engine and advertisers pouring billions of dollars into its vast marketing network.

It’s the third antitrust salvo to slam Google during the past two months as the Department of Justice and attorneys general from across the U.S. weigh in with how they believe the company is abusing its immense power.

Google is staunchly defending its practices as legal tactics and says it’s prepared to answer questions about its operations.