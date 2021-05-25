Downtown Redmond splash park to reopen May 28th

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond’s Centennial Park spray feature will open for the summer on Friday, giving residents another way to beat the heat.

The feature will run from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day.

The City of Redmond is partnering with the Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District (RAPRD) to operate the kiosk at Centennial Park.

This kiosk will offer basic snacks and amenities for park users (ice cream, water, hotdogs, sunscreen).

City crews are also working to turn on all park drinking fountains.

They have completed the fountains in the Dry Canyon and are scheduled to have the remaining park fountains running by Memorial Day.

For questions about city parks, amenities, and/or reservations please contact us at 541-504-2000, or visit us online at www.redmondoregon.gov/Parks.