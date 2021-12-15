Downtown Redmond ice rink to open for season on Dec. 16th

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Redmond and the Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District are excited to announce the opening of the Downtown Ice Rink this Thursday, December 16 at 3:00 p.m.

The rink, located on the 7th St. Plaza between Deschutes & Evergreen Avenues, is a popular destination enjoyed by all ages.

Free parking available Centennial Parking lot.

The roughly 4,000-square-foot rink will operate seven days a week until the end of March, weather permitting.

The rink will be open with skate rentals available from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

The admission fee is $1.25 with your own skates, or $5 with rental skates.

A family rate of $15 is available for persons residing in the same household, up to six people.

Have your own skates?

Bring them to the rink and skate free of charge 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday—Thursday and 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. Friday—Sunday.

During these hours the ice surface may not be groomed and will close if there is snow on the rink, the ice is too soft, or other safety hazards exist.

Operating hours may be adjusted on holidays and/or due to inclement weather. Check the Redmond Area Parks and Recreation’s website at www.RAPRD.org/ice-rink, or call (541) 977-7841 for updates before you head to the rink.