Weekend shooting in downtown Madras; 3 arrested, including teen

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three people, including a teenager, have been arrested following an early morning shooting in downtown Madras last weekend, police say. Two adults face conspiracy to commit aggravated murder charges and the teen is facing attempted murder charges.

Madras Police say it happened Saturday at about 1:00 a.m. in the area of SE “C” and 5th streets.

Police say officers found a vehicle that had been hit by several bullets. Two people in the car at the time were not injured.

Officers recovered ammunition casings and obtained video evidence from downtown businesses, police said. That evidence helped police identify and ultimately arrest three suspects.

Ivan Felix of Madras, 30, and Heli Vivianco of Metolius, 28, were booked into the Jefferson County Jail and charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, Madras Police said.

A 14-year-old from Metolius was also arrested on charges of attempted murder and booked into the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Center.

“These arrests were expedited in part due to the video footage we were able to obtain from Downtown businesses. Surveillance cameras are a valuable asset for both businesses and public safety. We strongly encourage all businesses to have them installed,” said Madras Police Department Detective Sgt. Steve Webb in a statement. “Madras PD appreciates the assistance of our Downtown businesses along with the cooperation of our partnering agencies, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Jefferson County Community Corrections, and the Oregon State Police. This case is an excellent example of private and public safety collaboration that helps bring criminals to justice and make our communities safer.”

This was the second high-profile shooting in a three-day period in Madras. On Monday, a man was killed in a shooting in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood. There have been no reports of an arrest in that case. You can watch our report on that incident below.