Pay up, parking violators…Downtown Bend unleashes ‘The Barnacle’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Downtown Bend has replaced the boot with The Barnacle for repeat parking violators.

The new foldable contraption is now deployed on the windshield of cars with multiple outstanding tickets.

There’s a phone number on the device that you can call and pay for your tickets, which then automatically releases it from the vehicle.

You then must return the device to the parking services offices in the downtown parking garage.

It is part of the city’s parking program and handled by Diamond Parking under the city’s authority.

According to the city’s website, a vehicle with five or more unpaid citations or with $250 in outstanding citations, “might be subject to immobilization.”

Tobias Marx, the city’s Parking Services Division manager, said it’s been deployed a handful of times since the beginning of the year.

He said the city had stopped enforcing time-limit violations during the pandemic but reinstated the penalties this year.

You have 10 days to pay the $25 parking citation fee – it’s reduced to $12 if you pay within 48 hours.

After 10 days, a $20 late fee is tacked on to the original citation making the total $45.