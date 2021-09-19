Downtown Bend shooting leads to one death, suspect detained

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 25-year-old man died early Sunday morning after he was found with a single gunshot wound in Downtown Bend.

Bend Police received a report of a physical dispute and shooting at the intersection of NW Oregon Avenue and NW Wall Street at around 12:11 a.m.

They found the victim wounded on the sidewalk, and he was taken to St. Charles by ambulance, where he later died of his injuries.

A suspect, a 27-year-old man, was detained and taken to Deschutes County Jail on a Manslaughter II charge.

Jail records show that 27-year-old Ian MacKenzie Cranston was booked at the Deschutes County Jail at 8:35 a.m., with a $100,000 bail.

Bend Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to call the non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

Bend Police were assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Bend Fire Department.

Any additional inquiries should be referred to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.