Downtown Bend outdoor job fair to feature 2 dozen employers

An outdoor job fair will hit the streets of Downtown Bend next Tuesday.

The Oregon Employment Department and WorkSource Oregon will partner to host the event on Apr. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Troy Field, 51 NW Louisiana Ave, Bend, OR 97701.

Job-seekers will have the chance to meet with two dozen employers from various industries, including healthcare, construction, manufacturing, information technology, public sector, education, and nonprofit sectors.

Interested attendees are encouraged to bring resumes and should expect to be interviewed on the spot.

“Job seekers will have plenty of time to speak directly with employers and learn more about their company,” said Mike Derrickson, a WorkSource Oregon business services representative. “Face-to-face contact with employers will increase a job seeker’s odds of being remembered and will stand out from other applicants that are only connecting digitally.”

Anyone with questions about the job fair can email the WorkSource Business Services team at oed_hirecentralor@employ.oregon.gov, visit their Bend or Redmond offices in person, or visit their website at worksourceoregon.org.