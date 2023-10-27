▶️ Boo Bash, ‘Thriller’ Flash Mob and more in Downtown Bend this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Downtown Bend is crawling with spooktacular events this weekend. There’s something fun for everyone.

Enjoy the inaugural Boo Bash Saturday and Sunday at Brooks Alley with a scavenger hunt and costume contests. The family-centric event will have booths, music and trick-or-treating. Boo Bash is Saturday 11:00 am to 7:00 pm and Sunday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

There’s also the Thriller flash mob on Saturday. Performances will be:

5:00 p.m. – The Commons Plaza

5:15 p.m. – In front of the Tower Theater

5:30 p.m – Hola’s Corner on Bond Street

5:45 p.m. – Bend Brewing Company

6:00 p.m – The Commons Plaza

“You can go to our YouTube and learn how to do it. So we have a link so you can, you know, practice, get out there, put on your costume and just jump in at any point. So don’t be shy. It’s for all ages and we have a performance group that’s kind of leading it, but please feel free to jump in and dress up and have fun with it,” said Shannon Monihan, Executive Director of the Downtown Bend Business Association.

And, of course, businesses will be taking part in a Trick or Treat on Halloween from 3:30 – 6:00 p.m.