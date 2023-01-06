▶️ Downtown Bend Farmers Market moving hours due to smoke, heat

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

You’ll have to plan your trip to the Farmers Market in Downtown Bend a little earlier in the day this year.

The board that organizes the market announced the hours will be shifted from the late afternoon to an 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. schedule every Wednesday from May through mid-October.

Surveys of vendors and visitors found there were increasing concerns of rising temperatures and smoke during the afternoon hours. It also led to a decrease in the amount of shoppers roaming the market.

The Farmers Market board has changed hours in the past, but this is the first time they’ve done a big shift of this kind.

RELATED: Nonprofit provides 13 tons of fresh, local produce to High Desert pantries

RELATED: Bend woman creates app connecting local farmers to customers