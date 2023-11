by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The holiday season is upon us, and to kick it off, the Downtown Bend Business Association is hosting Ladies Night Thursday.

DBBA Executive Director Shannon Monihan visited Good Morning Central Oregon Tuesday. She says the event is for anyone who wants to enjoy the magic of Christmas downtown.

Ladies Night starts at 3:00 p.m. and the ending times vary. More than 30 businesses are participating.

You can learn more at the DBBA website.