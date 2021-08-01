Downtown Bend building left with $200K in damages after fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A two-story building at 109 NW Greenwood Avenue was left with $200,000 in damages after catching fire Saturday evening.

Bend Fire arrived at the multi-tenant commercial building at around 11:30 p.m., where crews found smoke and flames coming from the second story and roof.

They were able to put out the flames on the second floor, where a single sprinkler had prevented the fire from spreading throughout the attic.

Three engines, one truck company, one ambulance, one battalion chief and a fire investigator assisted with extinguishment efforts.

No one was in the building at the time the fire broke out, and no one was reported injured.

Crews determined the cause to be an electrical fire relating to heat tape.

The building is owned by Joe Lyons and is insured.