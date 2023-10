by Jarod Gatley

Retired Chief Petty Officer Douglas Maines’ military career spanned nearly three decades starting in 1979.

He helped seize drugs in the middle of the ocean, sailed to the Arctic and Antarctica, and served in support during the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. He also worked as a captain on a naval base in the Middle East.

This is his war story.

