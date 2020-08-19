Double homicide investigation has Bend PD looking at leads outside of Central Oregon

Bend Police officials said Wednesday they are investigating leads outside of Central Oregon following a double homicide at a home near Pilot Butte over the weekend.

Lt. Juli McConkey maintained “there is not a public safety threat to our community.”

“The Bend Police Department understands the high public interest in cases such as this. The release of information may be not be as timely as the public would like,” she said. “Social media platforms make it quick to circulate information but investigators often need to make other connections for a thorough investigation.

“Investigators need to protect the integrity of the cases they are assigned in order to present the best case to prosecutors and sometimes an early release of unverified information can hinder that process.”

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Police performing a welfare check Saturday night found 29-year-old Natasha Newby and 34-year-old Raymond Atkinson Jr., dead inside a home at the corner of 12th and Greenwood Avenue.

From the outset, police have said the public is not in any danger but have not provide any further details.