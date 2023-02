by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A beloved fundraiser brings hoofs back to the gym.

Donkey Basketball is back at Culver High School Saturday night.

Local businesses sponsor teams and the riders compete for the title of Donkey Basketball champion.

Tickets to get in are $8. Kids under the age of 5 get in free.

The doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the main event starts at 6:00 p.m.

All proceeds go to the Culver High FFA.