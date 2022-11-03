▶️ More than just 3 on Oregon governor ballot: Meet Donice Smith

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

From watching the political ads and the election coverage, you might assume there are three people running for Oregon governor.

The big three are Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson.

Allen Schauffler introduces you to one of the other two — Constitution Party candidate Donice Smith.

We’re also working to get an interview with Libertarian candidate R. Leon Noble.

RELATED: Oregon governor’s race a ‘toss-up’ by national forecasters. They explain why.

RELATED: 2 election ratings agencies change Oregon 5th District forecast