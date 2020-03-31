Donated PPE helping at St. Charles; more needed as surge could deplete supply in days

Central Oregonians have donated more than 12,500 masks, 540 boxes of gloves and 50 face shields as local healthcare workers deal with a critical shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) in their efforts to treat patients with COVID-19.

Additionally, the community has donated more than 2,300 hand-sewn masks over the last couple of weeks, said St. Charles Health System Public Information Officer Lisa Goodman

“These donations absolutely helped—there’s no question—but like all other hospitals, we continue to have a need for more PPE,” she said. “We now have greater than 15 days of PPE on hand, but that is at our current volume of patients. When we begin to experience a surge, our supply could easily be gone in three days depending on the volume of patients and PPE item type.”

Goodman said it would be hard to predict what will happen based on the availability of PPE through the state and FEMA, and continued donations from the community.

So far, the community has donated:

4,434 N95 Masks

90 Lab Coat

2,300 Homemade masks

8,437 Droplet Masks

548+ Boxes of gloves

126 Safety goggles and glasses

457 Bottles of hand sanitizer

83 Bottles of rubbing alcohol

1,812 Bouffant caps

52 Face Shields

Statewide, more than 600 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 16 people have died.

Locally, 25 people in Deschutes County have tested positive.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has asked the Trump administration for more protective gear but has been provided with less than half of what is needed.

“It is absolutely unacceptable,” Brown told reporters on a video conference call Monday with frontline healthcare workers across the state. “We need the federal government to step up.”

The community is encouraged to continue to donate supplies and hand-sew masks. The hospital has provided instructions and drop-off locations here.