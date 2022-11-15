Trump expected to launch 3rd campaign for the White House Tuesday

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House with an announcement expected Tuesday night.

It may set up a 2024 rematch with President Joe Biden, who defeated then-incumbent Trump two years ago.

Trump would be the first Republican to jump into the 2024 race. One name people are keeping an eye on as a possible primary opponent is Florda Gov. Ron DeSantis, who just had an overwhelming victory in his re-election bid.

RELATED: AP: Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race over Kari Lake

RELATED: DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor

Trump is looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party may be waning.

The former president had hoped to use the GOP’s expected gains in last week’s elections as a springboard to win his party’s nomination by locking in early support and keeping potential challengers at bay.

Instead, Trump now finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates in last week’s midterm elections. The expected Red Wave did not materialize. The GOP is still likely to win the House, but with a narow majority while Democrats may actually end up gaining a seat in the Senate.

Several Trump-backed candidates in the House, Senate and governors races were defeated, including Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Kari Lake in Arizona. Herschel Walker is still in contention for the Senate seat in Georgia, which heads to a runoff election next month.

Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.