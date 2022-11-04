Save the date: Trump could announce 2024 run on Nov. 14, reports say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Former President Donald Trump could announce in mid-November that he’s running to get back into the White House. That’s according to multiple reports Friday.

CNN, citing Trump aides, have picked the third week of November as “as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign” if Republicans do well in next Tuesday’s midterms. Two sources told CNN Nov. 14 could be the date.

The New York Times also reports that Nov. 14 appears to be the tentative date.

Sources tell CNN that the date could get pushed back if Republicans don’t fare well in the midterms or if control of the Senate remains in doubt after election day.

“I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK? Very, very, very probably,” Trump said at a rally in Iowa Thursday, according to The Hill. “Get ready. That’s all I’m telling you. Very soon. Get ready. Get ready.”

Axios, which was first to report the Nov. 14 date, said that if Republicans do perform well in the midterms as polls are showing, Trump is expected to take credit for it.

