▶️ Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate.

The justices did not otherwise comment Thursday in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal.

Trump had pressed the court on an issue relating to classified documents seized in the search of Mar-a-Lago.

The Trump team was asking the justices to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

