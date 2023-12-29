2 states have banned Trump from ballot. Where does Oregon stand?

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Maine’s Democratic secretary of state on Thursday removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, becoming the second state to take Trump off the ballot as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide whether he remains eligible to continue his campaign.

The Colorado Supreme Court booted Trump from the ballot there under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment last week.

That may have Oregon residents asking — what is the former president’s ballot status in the Beaver State?

Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade announced on Nov. 30 that she does not have the legal authority to remove Trump from the primary ballot.

Citing the Oregon Department of Justice, Griffin-Valade said a presidential primary is not a case of someone being elected. Instead, it’s a chance for voters to tell their party who they prefer to be the nominee. Delegates at the national convention ultimately decide who that nominee will be.

She also said her decision affects the primary election, not the general election next November. She said, “When the general election comes, we’ll follow the law and be completely transparent with our reasoning.”

An advocacy group is suing Griffin-Valade, on behalf of voters, saying Trump should be removed for the same reason Colorado’s supreme court did — Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

RELATED: Maine becomes 2nd state to ban Donald Trump from primary ballot

RELATED: Trump ballot ban appealed to US Supreme Court by Colorado Republican Party

Back to Maine, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows suspended her ruling until the state courts rule on the case. The Trump campaign said it would appeal.

The Colorado ruling has been stayed until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether Trump is barred by the Civil War-era provision, which prohibits those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. The Republican Part and Trump are expected to appeal.

In the end, it is likely that the U.S. Supreme Court will have the final say on whether Trump appears on the ballot in all the states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.