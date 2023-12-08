Lawsuit calls for Oregon secretary of state to kick Trump off primary ballot

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An advocacy group is suing Oregon’s secretary of state after her announcement that former President Donald Trump will remain on the 2024 primary ballot.

Free Speech For People filed the lawsuit Wednesday, on behalf of voters, against Secretary of State of Oregon LaVonne Griffin-Valade. They are asking her to issue a temporary rule that Trump is ineligible to appear on the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“Enacted in the wake of the Civil War, Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment disqualifies from public office, regardless of a prior criminal conviction, any individual who has taken an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and then engages in insurrection or rebellion against the United States, or gives aid or comfort to its enemies,” the group said in a statement.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Trump won’t be removed from Oregon primary ballot, secretary of state says

Free Speech For People says Trump’s actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, which aimed to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden’s election, disqualifies Trump under that definition. They want him removed from any future ballot for federal office.

Griffin-Valade announced on Nov. 30 that she does not have the legal authority to remove Trump from the primary ballot. Citing the Oregon Department of Justice, Griffin-Valade said a presidential primary is not a case of someone being elected. Instead, it’s a chance for voters to tell their party who they prefer to be the nominee. Delegates at the national convention ultimately decide who that nominee will be.

She also said her decision affects the primary election, not the general election next November. She said, “When the general election comes, we’ll follow the law and be completely transparent with our reasoning.”

Similar challenges have been filed in Michigan, Minnesota and Colorado. So far, none have barred Trump from the ballot.