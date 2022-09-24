NY probe found potential crimes. Here’s why Trump isn’t facing criminal charges

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general isn’t arresting former President Donald Trump even though she says her three-year investigation uncovered potential crimes in the way he ran his real estate empire.

Instead, Democrat Letitia James announced a civil lawsuit seeking $250 million and a permanent ban on the Republican former president from doing business in the state.

So why isn’t Trump being prosecuted?

For one, James doesn’t have jurisdiction under state law to bring a criminal case. For another, mounting a criminal fraud case is far more challenging than a civil lawsuit.

Trump says he didn’t break any laws and the lawsuit is politically motivated.