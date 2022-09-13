Justice Dept. OK with 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it’s willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home last month.
The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process and shorten any delays caused by the appointment of the so-called special master.
The judge in the case, granting a request from the Trump team, said last week that she would appoint a neutral arbiter to go through the records and weed out any that may be covered by executive privilege or attorney-client privilege.
Trump’s PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees.
Trump has positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the Republican Party and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability.
Trump’s chief fundraising vehicle, the Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.