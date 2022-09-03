Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Along with highly classified government documents, FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found dozens of folders marked classified but with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there.

They also recovered more than 10,000 government records with no classification marked. That’s according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday.

The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search.

It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were mixed among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level.