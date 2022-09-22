Trump documents probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has lifted a judge’s hold on the Justice Department’s ability to use classified records seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation.

The ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta clears the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they evaluate whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of top-secret government records at Mar-a-Lago.

The court noted that Trump had presented no evidence that he had declassified the sensitive records. And it rejected the possibility that Trump could have an “individual interest in or need for” the roughly 100 documents marked as classified.

