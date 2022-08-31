▶️ Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Obstruction of justice is emerging as a key focus in the Justice Department’s investigation of classified government documents the FBI seized at former President Donald Trump‘s Florida estate.

The department says classified documents had been “likely concealed and removed” from Mar-a-Lago as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation.

A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office.

The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

