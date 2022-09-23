Trump allies create a new super PAC called MAGA Inc.

NEW YORK (AP) — Top allies of ex-President Donald Trump are creating a new super PAC that’s expected to serve as the main vehicle for his midterm spending and could become a key part of his campaign infrastructure if he moves forward with a 2024 White House run.

The MAGA Inc. group will supersede Trump’s existing super political action committee. Paperwork for the new group was filed Friday.

The buildout comes as the Republican former president is under mounting legal pressure on multiple fronts, including a Department of Justice criminal investigation into how documents with classified markings ended up at his Florida home.

Trump officials won’t say how much he intends to spend on his midterm efforts.