Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Donald Trump to testify on Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack.
The panel voted unanimously to compel the former president to appear.
“We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair. Cheney adds: “We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion. And every American is entitled to those answers.”
The committee made its final public arguments ahead of a report expected in December.
Lawmakers on the panel are singularly focused on Trump, warning that democracy may not hold in future elections.
Trial: Trump tweet about ‘wild’ protest energized extremists
A jury has seen evidence of how a tweet by then-President Donald Trump from December 2020 energized members of the far-right Oath Keepers before some of its members joined in the attack on the U.S. Capitol a few weeks later.
Online messages show that Oath Keepers members were ecstatic when Trump invited supporters to a protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress was to certify the election results.
On Thursday, jurors saw messages in which Oath Keepers members discussed plans to be in the city.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates are the first Jan. 6 defendants to be tried on seditious conspiracy charges.