Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Donald Trump to testify on Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack.

The panel voted unanimously to compel the former president to appear.

“We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair. Cheney adds: “We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion. And every American is entitled to those answers.”

RELATED: Officials: People going door to door looking for voter fraud

The committee made its final public arguments ahead of a report expected in December.

Lawmakers on the panel are singularly focused on Trump, warning that democracy may not hold in future elections.

Trial: Trump tweet about ‘wild’ protest energized extremists