Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.

Musk made the announcement after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump’s account should be reinstated.

RELATED: You tooted: Here’s what to know about Twitter alternative Mastodon

RELATED: Special counsel named to oversee Trump documents, Jan. 6 probes

It is not clear whether Trump would actually return to Twitter. Trump has said in the past that he would not rejoin even if his account was restored. He has been relying on his own, much smaller social media site, Truth Social.

Prior to his suspension, Trump had tens of millions of followers on Twitter. Those people found they had to re-follow the former president when his account was reinstated.