House GOP No. 3 Stefanik backs Trump 2024 as other Republicans decline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The third-ranking House Republican, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024.

She becomes the highest-ranking congressional leader to publicly back the former president.

Trump is expected to make his own announcement next Tuesday for a potential White House run. But Trump is being widely blamed by other Republicans for failures in the midterm elections. Some Republicans say it’s time for the party to move on from Trump.

Stefanik is close to Trump and has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential contender.

Stefanik took over the role as House Republican Conference Chair after Rep. Liz Cheney — a vocal Trump critic over the January 6, 2021, attack on the capitol — was voted out of that position by her fellow Republican members.

Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.