Donald Trump wins election for Oregon rural fire district board

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Donald Trump won the election — to join the board of a rural Oregon fire district.

The Statesman Journal reports the former president was among the write-in candidates in the race for the Hubbard Rural Fire Protection District in Western Oregon.

Twenty-five votes were cast in the May 16 special district election. Trump and four other write-in candidates each ended up tied with two votes. Everyone else got one or zero.

Hubbard Fire Chief Michael Kahrmann told the newspaper that Trump won the election thanks to a dice roll-off.

But because he doesn’t live there or own property in the district, another one of the candidates will likely get the job. Still, the district will reach out to him to see if he wants the job.

Trump is the front-runner for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. He’s also facing a 37-count federal felony indictment accusing him of improperly storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, concealing them from investigators and refusing to turn them over when subpoenaed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.